KEN GUSHI
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 18
Gushi eager for bounce-back season in 2026
Ken Gushi has something to prove this season, yearning for more shots at victory.
About Ken:
- Favorite track and why: The Long Beach Grand Prix. The vibes are high at that race, right next to the beach. And it’s local for me. Just a great place to kick off our season.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning at Irwindale Speedway in 2019 and specifically, that final round. My whole family, all my friends were there and it was such a great way to finish off what was a challenging year for our team.
- Racing background (high-level): Youngest competitor in both the D1 Grand Prix of Japan and the Formula Drift Championships of the U.S. when he was 16
- Car number: 21