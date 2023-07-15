Aasbo retakes the points lead with podium finish in St. Louis

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Race Results
Fredric Aasbo claims his third podium of the season at Gateway, taking the Formula DRIFT points lead with a strong run to the finals
The multi-time and reigning champion Fredric Aasbo took over the points lead with his third podium finish of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis.
Aasbo started the day from the seventh spot and advanced past Alec Robbins, Robert Thorne, Jonathan Hurst and Simen Olsen, before coming up just short against race winner Aurimas Bakchis. It was also a strong day from Jhonnattan Castro as he advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time this season, while Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck also scored opening round wins.
Next up for the Formula DRIFT competitors is heading to the Pacific Northwest to compete at Evergreen Speedway, just outside of Seattle.