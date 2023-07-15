Aasbo retakes the points lead with podium finish in St. Louis

The multi-time and reigning champion Fredric Aasbo took over the points lead with his third podium finish of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis.

Aasbo started the day from the seventh spot and advanced past Alec Robbins, Robert Thorne, Jonathan Hurst and Simen Olsen, before coming up just short against race winner Aurimas Bakchis. It was also a strong day from Jhonnattan Castro as he advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time this season, while Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck also scored opening round wins.