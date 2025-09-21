2025 Battle on The Bricks Recap | Lexus GT3

CONTINUE THE RACE
No results found.
Race Recap
No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 Earns Top-Five Finish at Indianapolis
|DRIVER
|CAR
|POSITION
|FASTEST LAP
|AARON TELITZ
|14
|5
|1:24:870
|JACK HAWKSWORTH
|12
|9
|1:24:843
INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2025) – Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz drove their No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 to a fifth-place finish in GTD PRO in Sunday’s Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – their second top-five result of the season. The sister No. 12 RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth, Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo came home ninth in GTD.
Telitz started behind the wheel of the No. 14 in the 10th position in GTD PRO, running the first hour-and-a-half after a few caution flags slowed the pace of the six-hour endurance event. Barnicoat hopped into the RC F GT3 with around four-and-a-half hours remaining, with both drivers then each getting one more stint in the cockpit before the checkered flag. When Barnicoat returned to the No. 14 with just over two hours remaining, he was able to capitalize on mistakes by others to gain some positions while saving fuel, ending the day with a fifth-place result. Sunday’s top-five is a step in the right direction for the No. 14 team as they look to continue momentum for the season finale Petit Le Mans next month.
Making his return to the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus this weekend, Frankie Montecalvo began the day in the 10th position in GTD. Montecalvo wasted no time and made up positions quickly off the race start, then running inside or near the top-five during his stints. Thompson jumped in the No. 12 for a few stints and was in the fifth position when Hawksworth took over with around 90 minutes remaining. The No. 12 went a lap down during the driver change, but the Vasser Sullivan crew used great strategy on the next pit stop to get back on the lead lap with Hawksworth making his way back to the top-five. A tire going down forced the Lexus factory driver to pit with less than 30 minutes remaining, with that late stop resulting in a ninth-place finish for the No. 12.
The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship completes its 2025 season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with the annual Petit Le Mans on Saturday, Oct. 11. Live flag-to-flag coverage can be seen on Peacock from 12 – 10:30 p.m. EST, while live television coverage of the race start can be seen on NBC from 12 – 3 p.m. EST. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.
Considering that we qualified 10th, I’m very happy to break into the top-five at the end of the race today. It’s my best finish of the year in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, so have to take away the positives where you can. Secondly, I feel like we executed a flawless race. Very happy with the teamwork of our team today. The pit crew didn’t put a foot wrong really all day. Moved into the top-five, maybe could’ve had a look for P4 at the end there but I didn’t want to risk what had been a really good day’s work and brought home a solid result. Ultimately, we took a 10th-place car and finished fifth, so very proud of all the guys and Aaron (Telitz) for getting the most out of the day.
-Ben Barnicoat
Just an awesome team effort by the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus group. We didn’t have the fastest car today, but we worked so hard as a group to make sure we kept everything clean out there and did a really great job in the pits. Ben (Barnicoat) did an awesome job to finish it up, and we ended up in fifth place. We’ll keep that momentum going into Petit Le Mans.
-Aaron Telitz
Tough weekend for the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus team. We didn’t have the pace we were looking for and we went out with the mentality today to run a clean race, and we did that. Frankie (Montecalvo) put in some really good stints and Parker (Thompson) did the same. And then, we were running towards the front late in the race and then got a puncture, forcing us to pit, which was the late turning point of the race really. We gave it our best today, but we just didn’t have the luck at the end.
-Jack Hawksworth
Unfortunately, another day of facing some sort of adversity for the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus team. We didn’t quite have it all today. I was going to be pretty happy with a top-five and then, that was taken away with the flat tire. Come out of here (Indianapolis) with a top-10 and we’ll get to work for Petit. Also need to shoutout the No. 14 team today for their fight to get a top-five finish on their end.
-Parker Thompson
We didn’t have the pace today after qualifying 10th yesterday. I had a great start and ended up running what was a little more than a double stint for me. Think once I pitted, I was fifth. Parker (Thompson) and Jack (Hawksworth) did a great job. We stayed clean pretty much the entire race - no contact, no penalties, which was great. But we got really unlucky there towards the end with an unscheduled stop due to the tire going down. If you look at where we started and where we could’ve finished, a top-five was definitely in play. Little bit of a letdown that we had a top-five in view, but at the same time, the team did a phenomenal job with the car to fight up front all day.
-Frankie Montecalvo