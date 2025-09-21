2025 Battle on The Bricks Recap | Lexus GT3

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2025) – Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz drove their No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 to a fifth-place finish in GTD PRO in Sunday’s Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – their second top-five result of the season. The sister No. 12 RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth, Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo came home ninth in GTD.

Telitz started behind the wheel of the No. 14 in the 10th position in GTD PRO, running the first hour-and-a-half after a few caution flags slowed the pace of the six-hour endurance event. Barnicoat hopped into the RC F GT3 with around four-and-a-half hours remaining, with both drivers then each getting one more stint in the cockpit before the checkered flag. When Barnicoat returned to the No. 14 with just over two hours remaining, he was able to capitalize on mistakes by others to gain some positions while saving fuel, ending the day with a fifth-place result. Sunday’s top-five is a step in the right direction for the No. 14 team as they look to continue momentum for the season finale Petit Le Mans next month.

Making his return to the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus this weekend, Frankie Montecalvo began the day in the 10th position in GTD. Montecalvo wasted no time and made up positions quickly off the race start, then running inside or near the top-five during his stints. Thompson jumped in the No. 12 for a few stints and was in the fifth position when Hawksworth took over with around 90 minutes remaining. The No. 12 went a lap down during the driver change, but the Vasser Sullivan crew used great strategy on the next pit stop to get back on the lead lap with Hawksworth making his way back to the top-five. A tire going down forced the Lexus factory driver to pit with less than 30 minutes remaining, with that late stop resulting in a ninth-place finish for the No. 12.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship completes its 2025 season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with the annual Petit Le Mans on Saturday, Oct. 11. Live flag-to-flag coverage can be seen on Peacock from 12 – 10:30 p.m. EST, while live television coverage of the race start can be seen on NBC from 12 – 3 p.m. EST. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.

Considering that we qualified 10th, I’m very happy to break into the top-five at the end of the race today. It’s my best finish of the year in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, so have to take away the positives where you can. Secondly, I feel like we executed a flawless race. Very happy with the teamwork of our team today. The pit crew didn’t put a foot wrong really all day. Moved into the top-five, maybe could’ve had a look for P4 at the end there but I didn’t want to risk what had been a really good day’s work and brought home a solid result. Ultimately, we took a 10th-place car and finished fifth, so very proud of all the guys and Aaron (Telitz) for getting the most out of the day.

-Ben Barnicoat