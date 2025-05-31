2025 Detroit Grand Prix Recap | Lexus GT3

No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 Rallies to Bring Home Fourth-Place Finish at Detroit

Hawksworth and Telitz vault from last to fourth to score best finish of the season for the No. 14 Lexus

Detroit, Michigan (May 31, 2025) – The No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 driven by Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz battled back from a last place starting spot to score a fourth-place finish in the GTD PRO class to lead the way for the Lexus Vasser Sullivan team during Saturday afternoon’s Detroit Sports Car Classic. The No. 15 Lexus driven by Parker Thompson and Frankie Montcalvo also fought hard all race long and brought home a ninth-place finish in the GTD PRO class.

Hawksworth qualified the No. 14 in the third position on Friday afternoon, but started Saturday’s 100-minute race from the back of the field after a post-qualifying penalty was assessed. Despite the setback, Hawksworth went to work at the drop of the green flag and immediately moved up two positions. After contact with the No. 77 car, the No. 14 had to serve a drive-through penalty, but the Vasser Sullivan team kept fighting with Hawksworth driving deep into the race before giving way to Telitz with 40 minutes remaining. Telitz came out of the pits third after the stop, but the team was forced to execute another drive through, this time for crew members going over the wall too soon. A timely caution helped mitigate the impact and Telitz worked his way back through the field, ending the day with a solid fourth-place finish.

With Saturday afternoon’s race featuring only the GTD PRO class, Thompson and Montecalvo made a rare start in the renumbered Vasser Sullivan No. 15 Lexus entry this weekend. Montecalvo started the race from 10th and drove a short initial stint. Thompson climbed aboard their RC F GT3 and after managing a fuel-saving strategy to the finish, they came home in ninth.

The fourth-place finish for the No. 14 keeps Lexus seventh in the GTD PRO manufacturer point standings.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus team returns to action in the iconic six-hour endurance race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, June 22. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.

"What an eventful day. There were plenty of ups and downs, but to still end up fourth in the end shows a really great effort by the whole team to stay focused all the way through to the checkered flag. It’s a short race and so much happened. For a second, it was looking like we could have had a podium there. Jack (Hawksworth) drove awesome early on and the team gave us a great Lexus RC F GT3. Happy to get the best finish of the year for the No. 14 car and hopefully that’s some momentum going to Watkins Glen, and for the rest of the year, and now we can pick up some more podiums and trophies from here on out."

- AARON TELITZ

"Super eventful day. We had that penalty early on after the contact, but the guys called a really good strategy to keep us out there long. It was amazing. I was out in clean air while the rest of the cars were trying to save fuel and it helped us build a gap. It got us up to third after the full cycle, but then we got the penalty for one of the guys going over the wall just a touch too early. We were back in the pack, but Aaron rallied to finish fourth. From starting in the back to ending just one spot off of the podium, it shows how everyone on this Vasser Sullivan Lexus team never gives up."

- JACK HAWKSWORTH

"We gambled a bit here in Detroit and it just never hit red 15. That’s the way it goes sometimes. Proud of our guys to push through the adversity. We needed a yellow at the beginning of that race to help our strategy work out, and it just didn’t pan out. Really happy for the No. 14 guys who got a top-five out of the day for some good GTD PRO points, and getting a good finish for the team is what mattered most this weekend. We will now look forward to putting the No. 12 back out there with the No. 14 as we head to Watkins Glen and keep focus on that GTD championship effort as well."

- PARKER THOMPSON

"Didn’t qualify where we wanted to and it’s difficult hard to pass here. We had a decent start with our Lexus RC F and stayed out of trouble. We had a clean start and held where we were. The team took a gamble trying to pit early and we did the best we could from our starting position. Parker (Thompson) did a great job out there on his stint as well. Hats off to the No. 14 car. They had a great race and finish to help close in on some of their competitors in the championship.

- FRANKIE MONTECALVO