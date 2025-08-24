2025 Michelin GT Challenge At VIR Recap | Lexus GT3

ALTON, Va. (August 24, 2025) –The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s battled hard in Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Virginia International Raceway. Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz earned an eighth-place result in the GTD PRO category in the No. 14 Lexus, while Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson finished ninth in the GTD class behind the wheel of the No. 12 RC F GT3.

The Vasser Sullivan team started off the weekend with a GTD pole position, as Jack Hawksworth piloted the No. 12 Lexus to lead the class to green. However, Hawksworth received a penalty early in the event, moving him to the back of the field. The penalty did not deter the No. 12 team, as they worked hard to make up ground during the remainder of the 2 hour, 40 minute race, with Hawksworth eventually giving way to co-driver Parker Thompson, who brought home a ninth-place finish in class.

The No. 14 Lexus had a challenging qualifying session in GTD PRO, but showed tremendous fight from the drop of the green flag. With the less than ideal starting position, the No. 14 team hoped to employ some alternate strategies to gain precious track position, but unfortunately the cautions did not fall to their benefit, ending with an eighth-place result.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s return to action for the six-hour Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, the penultimate race of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Championship. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.

We had a great start to the weekend. We didn’t have the pace but we were able to have a really good qualifying session yesterday and start in the front. We got a good start to the race, but we received the drive thru penalty. From that point on in a race like this, your day is going to be a difficult on because it’s all about track position. That was the biggest hurdle for us.

-Jack Hawksworth