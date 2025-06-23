Driver Personalization Inside The Lexus RC F GT3 | Lexus GT3

JUNE 2019 ISSUE

Pit stops are crucial in racing, especially in short sprint races like the recent Detroit event, where the time spent in the pit box can win or lose the race. A second gained on pit road could translate to multiple on-track positions and possibly advance the team to a victory.

Unlike other forms of motorsports, in IMSA competition multiple drivers share the same car and the driver change – which takes place during a pit stop – is practiced quite a bit prior to each event. This ensures quick pit stops, because the best teams can complete a driver switch before the refueling of the car finishes. Practicing the driver switch also helps make sure each driver is comfortable behind the wheel of the Lexus RC F GT3 when it’s their time to compete. The Lexus is equipped with multiple features, which can be adjusted to personalize the vehicle to each driver’s preference and size.