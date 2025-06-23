Driver Personalization Inside The Lexus RC F GT3 | Lexus GT3

CONTINUE THE RACE
No results found.
Inside the Lexus RC F GT3: How driver personalization and cockpit setup help racers tailor controls, ergonomics, and comfort for peak performance.
JUNE 2019 ISSUE
Pit stops are crucial in racing, especially in short sprint races like the recent Detroit event, where the time spent in the pit box can win or lose the race. A second gained on pit road could translate to multiple on-track positions and possibly advance the team to a victory.
Unlike other forms of motorsports, in IMSA competition multiple drivers share the same car and the driver change – which takes place during a pit stop – is practiced quite a bit prior to each event. This ensures quick pit stops, because the best teams can complete a driver switch before the refueling of the car finishes. Practicing the driver switch also helps make sure each driver is comfortable behind the wheel of the Lexus RC F GT3 when it’s their time to compete. The Lexus is equipped with multiple features, which can be adjusted to personalize the vehicle to each driver’s preference and size.
A perfectly-molded seat insert is utilized by some drivers whose height is significantly different from their co-driver. You will see a driver bring the seat insert along with him during a driver change or exit the car with it during a pit stop.
The pedals in the Lexus are also adjustable for each driver depending on their height and can be moved in or out just prior to the driver change. Additionally, the steering wheel can be adjusted by each driver once they enter the vehicle.
It’s not all about comfort though – the drivers also have to be safe. As the driver enters the Lexus RC F GT3 during the pit stop, a pit crew member is right there to assist in buckling the driver’s belts securely and to their liking as safety is paramount in racing.
The race team works closely with each driver to get all of these personalized elements just right within the Lexus RC F GT3 to maximize results on the track. Pit stops take a total of around 40 seconds to fill the fuel full in the race car, but the best driver changes are done in under 25 seconds!