Questions Answered Lexus RC F GT 3 Part 2 | Lexus GT3

Q: How much does the Lexus RC F GT3 race car weigh?

A: The homologated weight of the RC F GT3 is 1300kg.

Q: How much wider is the RC F GT3 race car based off of a Standard RC F?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 is 7.3 inches wider than the RC F street coupe.

Q: Are the headlights on the RC F GT3 just a film overlay or have the bulbs been switched to a 3,000K light as well?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 is equipped with stock RC F headlights and have a yellow film overlay as part of the GT3 classification.

Q: How does the rear wing attach to the race car?

A: The rear wing is attached to the Lexus RC F GT3 through supports that are bolted to the chassis at the rear of the car and the trunk lid has slots to slide around the wing supports.

Q: Who made the carbon body kit for the Lexus RC F GT3?

A: The car and body panels were built and designed by Toyota Customization and Design in Yokohama, Japan.

Q: What are the wheel specs on the Lexus RC F GT3?

A: The RC F GT3 runs 18" x 13" center locking BBS wheels.

Q: How much information do you get to keep that only you can see as far as drivers feel?

A: We (and all teams) share 100% of the practice and race data with IMSA.

Q: What is the hottest temp the engine has ever got during a race?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 engine temperature will run around 220 degF during any given race.