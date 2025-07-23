Questions Answered Lexus RC F GT 3 Part 2 | Lexus GT3

CONTINUE THE RACE
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Get key insights on the Lexus RC F GT3, from engineering to driver experience, as experts address fan and team questions.
JULY 2020 ISSUE
Have you ever wondered how similar the Lexus RC F GT3 race car is to the RC F street car or how often the engine and certain parts and components need to be changed out during IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season? As we return to the race track, we will answer some commonly asked questions about the Lexus RC F GT3. Part 2 focuses on some of the key components of the Lexus RC F GT3 with some expert insight on recent follower questions.
Q: How much does the Lexus RC F GT3 race car weigh?
A: The homologated weight of the RC F GT3 is 1300kg.
Q: How much wider is the RC F GT3 race car based off of a Standard RC F?
A: The Lexus RC F GT3 is 7.3 inches wider than the RC F street coupe.
Q: Are the headlights on the RC F GT3 just a film overlay or have the bulbs been switched to a 3,000K light as well?
A: The Lexus RC F GT3 is equipped with stock RC F headlights and have a yellow film overlay as part of the GT3 classification.
Q: How does the rear wing attach to the race car?
A: The rear wing is attached to the Lexus RC F GT3 through supports that are bolted to the chassis at the rear of the car and the trunk lid has slots to slide around the wing supports.
Q: Who made the carbon body kit for the Lexus RC F GT3?
A: The car and body panels were built and designed by Toyota Customization and Design in Yokohama, Japan.
Q: What are the wheel specs on the Lexus RC F GT3?
A: The RC F GT3 runs 18" x 13" center locking BBS wheels.
Q: How much information do you get to keep that only you can see as far as drivers feel?
A: We (and all teams) share 100% of the practice and race data with IMSA.
Q: What is the hottest temp the engine has ever got during a race?
A: The Lexus RC F GT3 engine temperature will run around 220 degF during any given race.