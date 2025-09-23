Setting Up The Lexus RC F GT3 Part 2 | Lexus GT3

SEPTEMBER 2019 ISSUE

How many times has the driver been heard to say “we missed the set-up today” when trying to explain away a poor performance? Sometimes you will have heard him say “we are chasing the set-up”, or perhaps even “we got the right set-up on the car today.”

What is this mysterious ‘set-up’ that the driver is referring to? And how is it so influential on a racing car’s performance? In this three-part tech talk series, we are going to try and de-mystify and explain this famous phrase ‘set-up.’ Following the first installment on how alignment affects the set-up of the race car, in this second of the three-part series we will focus on ride height and how that plays into the set-up of the RC F GT3.

Ride height is the clearance between the road surface and the lowest most points on the chassis at the front and rear of the RC F GT3. On a race car, the ride height is an important part of the set up for a number of reasons. The ride height affects the performance of the car by altering the aerodynamic performance and balance as well as the mechanical performance and balance.

First, let’s look at why it is important from the mechanical aspect. Having a ride height that is too low will cause the car to hit the road surface and as a result will be difficult and uncomfortable to drive. In the case of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, running the car too low at the front will infringe a minimum ride height rule of 50mm under the leading edge of the splitter. By running the car lower than this, the car may be disqualified – not a good idea!

The stiffness of the front and rear springs is a major factor in determining the ride height of the race car. Soft springs require the car to be set higher off the ground, whereas stiffer springs allow the car to run closer to the ground.

Generally, the front of the car is set to run lower than the rear of the car. This is quite typical with racing cars and this is often referred to as ‘rake’. If the driver comments that he needs more rear grip, then the engineer may elect to reduce the ‘rake’ in the car by making an adjustment to the rear ride height - lowering the rear of the car.