Setting Up The Lexus RC F GT3 | Lexus GT3

AUGUST 2019 ISSUE

How many times has the driver been heard to say “we missed the set-up today” when trying to explain away a poor performance? Sometimes you will have heard him say “we are chasing the set-up”, or perhaps even “we got the right set-up on the car today.”

What is this mysterious ‘set-up’ that the driver is referring to? And how is it so influential on a racing car’s performance? In this three-part tech talk series, we are going to try and de-mystify and explain this famous phrase ‘set-up.’

In simple terms, the set-up starts with basic suspension alignment where the front and rear wheels are set relative to each other – this is referred to as ‘setting the toes.’ Typically, the front wheels will run 2mm toe-out and the rear wheels will run 2mm toe-in. This differs from a road car only on the front axle, where a road car setting would generally be toe-in (just like on the rear axle). If you are a Lexus owner, the service department of your local dealer would perform this check and adjustment very quickly by altering adjustable links in the front and rear suspension to give the required setting.