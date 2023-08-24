Tech Talk - RCF GT3 Wheel Installation | Lexus GT3

The wheel nut on the RC F GT3 is circular and requires the use of special sockets, and when put on the race car it needs to be extremely tight because of the flexural loads on the wheel. You will see from the picture that there is a cone located in the center of the wheel nut, which helps center the wheel because it is very important for a wheel to be concentric with the hub that it’s mounted to. If it’s not concentric with the hub, the wheel will not rotate correctly and the driver will experience a very bumpy ride around the race track. The wheel is very carefully located and the cone helps centralize the wheel to ensure it fits properly into place and in addition, there are drive pegs located on the mounting surface of the wheel, which mate with the hub to ensure that both acceleration and braking torques are catered for.