The Engine Heard 'Round The World | Lexus GT3

JULY 2018 ISSUE

Lexus entered motorsports with the RC F GT3 in 2017 to define its performance brand, develop future Lexus technologies and to compete globally in the highest level of customer racing—the elite GT3 category. Over one year later, Lexus RC F GT3 race cars are racing in three continents earning loyal fans and podium wins after racing against some of the most experienced manufacturers in the world. The RC F GT3—which was designed and tested by Toyota Customizing and Development (TCD) and approved by the FIA as a homologated GT3 race car—has garnered worldwide success since its debut, including 11 total wins and 14 podium finishes.

The RC F GT3 race cars are currently running in Europe, in the prestigious Blancpain GT Series, and in Japan, for the Super GT Series, in addition to the two competing in the U.S. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Though they compete individually, all teams racing the RC F GT3 collaborate to support the global motorsports effort and to directly impact future Lexus production models. The teams collect and deliver key technical data and advanced technology feedback to their respective development companies for further evaluation at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), allowing Lexus to test and refine each technology on the track before bringing it to market.

But Lexus doesn’t race across Europe, Japan and the U.S. just to perfect future performance technologies. Lexus competes to connect with race enthusiasts and Lexus fans all over the world—fueling a worldwide passion for the brand and high-performance products. As Lexus Racing heads into the final months of its second motorsports season, the RC F GT3 global program strives to deliver high-octane experiences and checkered-flag finishes that will build its fan base and etch its name in the global record books for years to come.