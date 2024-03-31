Chandler Smith Wins as Toyota Sweeps Top Four in ToyotaCare 250

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Race Results
Chandler Smith dominates at Richmond, leading Team Toyota to a historic top-four sweep in the ToyotaCare 250, marking a momentous win.
Chandler Smith picked up his second win of 2024 in Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. Smith led Team Toyota to its first top four sweep since 2012. The No. 81 Mobil 1 driver was followed to the finish by Aric Almirola, Taylor Gray and Corey Heim.
“It was a great call. First of all, all glory to God – without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now, with this amazing group of guys and gals back at Joe Gibbs Racing with amazing partners like Mobil 1, Toyota Racing. We wouldn’t be able to contend for wins like we are. I won my first Xfinity race here last year – in the ToyotaCare 250 and here we again, with Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra in Mobil 1 Victory Lane. I’m really excited about that – ready to get home and celebrate one of the biggest days in history tomorrow.”
- Chandler Smith
“We just got a little bit too loose. The run before that was stage two and my car took off and my car was really, really good. At the end, just built a little bit too tight and that last run – for whatever reason – I don’t know if it was the set of tires or what. I let Chandler (Smith) go and then when I started to just creep back to him. I didn’t have anything to go with – I was too loose in, and I couldn’t get the throttle down on exit. Hate that – to win both stage and feel like I had the dominate car and then to let it slip away there in the end is disappointing, but it was a fun weekend this weekend in Richmond, coming back 18 years from my first start with Coach (Joe Gibbs), with He Gets Us on the car on Easter weekend – it’s amazing to see what God has done in my life over the last 20 years since I got that call from Coach and J.D. Gibbs to come drive for them. I really wanted to put this thing in victory lane for them, but I’m going to have to wait.”
- Aric Almirola
“Just being patient all day. I can’t thank all of the Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough for bring me a great A Place of Hope Toyota GR Supra. It was definitely as fast as Xfinity internet today. I made too many mistakes there throughout the race to be able to capitalize on such a fast car. I can’t thank all of my guys enough back at the shop.”
- Taylor Gray
“A bit of a roller coaster today. I can’t say enough about this GEARWRENCH GR Supra. We had so much speed in it today. By far the best car I’ve had at Sam Hunt Racing. Props to them for bringing me a great piece. Track position was the name of the game there. We just didn’t have it there in the end. I ran the right rear off of it a bit trying to get back to the front on that last run, and I just didn’t have it. Partially falls on me. I should have been more disciplined with 70 laps left in that run, but that is part of it.”
- Corey Heim
Sheldon Creed suffered mechanical issues and retired from the 250-lap race early.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 6th. Coverage begins at 7:30 PM on FS1 and can be heard on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.