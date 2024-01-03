Royal Flush and Big Win for Nemechek in Vegas

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Race Results
John Hunter Nemechek dominates the NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas, leading 99 laps for Toyota’s first 2024 series win and his 10th career victory.
John Hunter Nemechek hit the jackpot in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race to bring Toyota its first series victory of the 2024 season. Nemechek led 99 laps on the way to his 10th-career victory in the NASCAR Xfinity ranks.
“I’ve got to give a big shoutout to all of these guys on this 20 team from Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s awesome to come out here and win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with our limited starts, our goal is to win as many as we could. Nothing else matters. Congrats to Tyler (Allen). He’s the new crew chief on the 20 car – his first win as a crew chief. Our spotter, Ryan Blanchard, his first win as well. I have to say hello to Aspen and Penelope back at home. Sadly, there are not here to celebrate, but Taylor is, so we will go celebrate in victory lane. It feels so good to win here in Las Vegas.”
- John Hunter Nemechek
Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chandler Smith led 74-laps in the 300-mile event and earned a third-place finish on the day.
“We just over adjusted a little bit. We tried to stay ahead of the race track. I feel like the track definitely freed up, and we went that same direction thinking it was going to tighten up. You live, and you learn, but I’m extremely proud of the effort that we brought here this weekend. Our QuickTie Products Toyota GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity internet, and we showed that. We were pretty dominate, and we just over adjusted. I’m happy that a Joe Gibbs Racing car still won, so congratulations to John Hunter (Nemechek).”
- Chandler Smith
Aric Almirola finished 12th, Corey Heim 13th and Sheldon Creed finished 26th.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 9th. Coverage begins at 4:30pm on FS1 and can be heard on MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.