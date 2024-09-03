Smith continues Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity domination in Phoenix

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Race Results
Chandler Smith clinches his first season win at Phoenix Raceway, taking the NASCAR Xfinity Series lead with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Chandler Smith looked like he was going to have to settle for a runner-up finish at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday evening before the leader was involved in a late-race accident. The 21-year-old then delivered on the final overtime restart to score his first win of the season and second of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Smith, who won the first stage and led 88 laps, took over the points lead with his first win for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“First off, all glory to God. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. I wouldn’t have a beautiful wife at home with amazing kids he’s blessed us with. They are my everything, my whole world. I can’t wait to get back home to you. I can’t wait to see you tonight. What a day. Went from dominating, to wasn’t great to dominating again to wasn’t great again. Just lacked a little bit on the 7 (Justin Allgaier). I hate that happened to him. He definitely had that in the bag, so I definitely hate that for them. Our car was definitely as fast as Xfinity 10G today, and I’m so proud of everyone back at Joe Gibbs Racing. It is good to finally get this first one off my back with these guys, so let’s keep racking them up.”
- Chandler Smith
Sheldon Creed also continued his strong start to the season with his third top-five finish in four races with the California-native finishing in third.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes next weekend off, before heading to the first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23.