Ryan Truex delivers second straight Dover win

With Truex’s victory, Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing earned their 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory together. Truex’s teammates – Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith – also had strong performances, with Creed finishing fourth and Smith coming home in seventh. With his eighth top-10 finish of the year, Smith also hung on to the points lead.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has next weekend off, before returning to action at Darlington Raceway.