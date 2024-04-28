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Ryan Truex delivers second straight Dover win

Ryan Truex claims his second straight Dover win, leading Joe Gibbs Racing to its 200th Xfinity Series victory with a thrilling late-race charge.

04.28.2024 (Sunday)
2 Min Read

Ryan Truex continued to make the most of his part-time schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing as he earned his second straight win at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex battled in the top-10 for most of the day, but made the most of the late race restarts and took the lead from Carson Kvapil on the final, double-overtime restart and scored the victory.

#20: Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, The Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Supra wins
“That was not as easy at last year. Halfway through the race, I felt like crap. I’m running 10th or whatever – after dominating last year – kind of felt embarrassed, like I wasn’t doing my job enough. The last pit stop, I totally butchered it, and slid through the box. We just had really good restarts there at the end. I picked the right lanes. Our GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity internet that last few runs. I felt like I could go like three laps, and that is where I started to get loose – so that was big for me. I just kept made spots up. I’ve never won a race like that where I wasn’t very good, and just stole one, so that feels really good.”
- Ryan Truex

With Truex’s victory, Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing earned their 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory together. Truex’s teammates – Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith – also had strong performances, with Creed finishing fourth and Smith coming home in seventh. With his eighth top-10 finish of the year, Smith also hung on to the points lead.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has next weekend off, before returning to action at Darlington Raceway.

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