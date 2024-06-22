Bell remains perfect, delivers fourth Xfinity Series victory in New Hampshire

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Race Results
Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, making it four-for-four in his Xfinity starts at The Magic Mile.
Christopher Bell battled on a final restart with teammate Sheldon Creed and race leader Cole Custer before coming out victorious in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell is now four-for-four in his Xfinity Series starts at The Magic Mile as he won in his first start in the series since 2022.
“That was 100 percent just circumstances there. I really did not do a very good job on the start and got a terrible launch and that allowed Sheldon (Creed) to get into second, and Sheldon ended up getting Cole (Custer) loose off of (turn) four and I had Sheldon’s left rear, and I was able to get to the bottom of three-wide with our Mobil 1 Toyota. (Turns) One and two I felt really good at the bottom, so I felt like I was in a good spot, but that was a hard one for sure. Cole did a good job getting control of the race and getting the lead and he just drove away the third stage. It is never over till it’s over, though.”
- Christopher Bell
Sheldon Creed came home second – his record-tying 10th runner-up finish in the series, while Corey Heim finished 10th. For the Toyota Development Driver, it was his first set of consecutive top-10 finishes in the series and for his team, Sam Hunt Racing, it was their first back-to-back top-10 runs of the season.
Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series – Nashville Superspeedway – next Saturday.