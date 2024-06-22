Bell remains perfect, delivers fourth Xfinity Series victory in New Hampshire

Sheldon Creed came home second – his record-tying 10th runner-up finish in the series, while Corey Heim finished 10th. For the Toyota Development Driver, it was his first set of consecutive top-10 finishes in the series and for his team, Sam Hunt Racing, it was their first back-to-back top-10 runs of the season.

Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series – Nashville Superspeedway – next Saturday.

