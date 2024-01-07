Nemechek scores second Xfinity Series win of the season

CONTINUE THE RACE
No results found.
Race Results
John Hunter Nemechek dominates late, earning his second win of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing, leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Chandler Smith.
John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with 20 laps to go in the second stage and was dominate for the balance of the race – earning his second victory of the season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
“It was fast. Overall, what a solid day. This Pye-Barker Toyota GR Supra was super-fast. Just so proud of these 20 guys – they are an amazing group. I’m just the honor to be able to hold the wheel for a few times this year. Thank you to Pye-Barker – everyone that supports. Pretty neat experience all around.”
Nemechek earned the fifth victory of the season for the 20 team, led by crew chief Tyler Allen. The team also won last week with Christopher Bell and added earlier victories with Ryan Truex at Dover and Aric Almirola at Martinsville.
Chandler Smith completed a 1-2 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing as the Georgia-native battled through damage to earn his seventh top-five finish of the season.
Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Chicago Street Course next Saturday.