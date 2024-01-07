Nemechek scores second Xfinity Series win of the season

“It was fast. Overall, what a solid day. This Pye-Barker Toyota GR Supra was super-fast. Just so proud of these 20 guys – they are an amazing group. I’m just the honor to be able to hold the wheel for a few times this year. Thank you to Pye-Barker – everyone that supports. Pretty neat experience all around.”

Nemechek earned the fifth victory of the season for the 20 team, led by crew chief Tyler Allen. The team also won last week with Christopher Bell and added earlier victories with Ryan Truex at Dover and Aric Almirola at Martinsville.

