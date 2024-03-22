Heim Time in COTA

Heim led a stellar day for TRICON Garage, who had the first 1-2 finish and the first five-truck top-10 run in team history. Taylor Gray tied his career-best in second, while IMSA GTD Pro reigning champion Jack Hawksworth had a strong sixth-place finish in his debut. Dean Thompson (ninth) and Tanner Gray (10th) closed out the strong performance for TRICON Garage.

With the win, Heim took the points lead for the first time this season.

Next up for the Truck Series is Martinsville Speedway in two weeks.