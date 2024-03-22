Heim Time in COTA

CONTINUE THE RACE
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Race Results
Corey Heim dominates at COTA with TRICON Garage’s first 1‑2 Truck finish; Taylor Gray scores career‑tying second as Heim takes the Truck Series points lead.
Corey Heim delivered a dominating performance at the Circuit of the Americas and then survived many late race restarts to earn his first win of the season and sixth of his career. Heim won the second stage and led 31 of the 46 laps on his way to victory.
“On the last lap of the last restart, I stuttered a little bit on the right handers, because the fuel pick up is on the other side. The whole fuel load would go to the other side. I thought I was going to be out by the time I came around, but luckily I had a couple of left handers at the end of course – and I had fuel, but regardless of that, I’m super thankful for everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing. This Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was just kickass all day long. We put a beating on them, so that is that a pretty good feeling. To do that at Mid-Ohio last year, and to come back here and do the same thing with better equipment, was really special. I can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us.”
- Corey Heim
Heim led a stellar day for TRICON Garage, who had the first 1-2 finish and the first five-truck top-10 run in team history. Taylor Gray tied his career-best in second, while IMSA GTD Pro reigning champion Jack Hawksworth had a strong sixth-place finish in his debut. Dean Thompson (ninth) and Tanner Gray (10th) closed out the strong performance for TRICON Garage.
With the win, Heim took the points lead for the first time this season.
Next up for the Truck Series is Martinsville Speedway in two weeks.