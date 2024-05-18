Corey Heim Wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Corey Heim picked up his third victory of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season Sunday afternoon at the history North Wilkesboro Speedway. Heim led 66 laps to victory at the North Carolina short track. The No. 11 TRICON Garage driver was followed to the line by Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, who finished fourth in his debut behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra.