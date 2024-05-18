Corey Heim Wins at North Wilkesboro Speedway

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Race Results
Corey Heim earns a dominant win at North Wilkesboro, leading most laps for Toyota in the Truck Series.
Corey Heim picked up his third victory of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season Sunday afternoon at the history North Wilkesboro Speedway. Heim led 66 laps to victory at the North Carolina short track. The No. 11 TRICON Garage driver was followed to the line by Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, who finished fourth in his debut behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra.
“That was crazy. Definitely a crazy weekend with the weather and whatnot, but I knew since practice that we had the speed. I can’t say enough about these TRICON Garage guys. What a truck, what a weekend. I knew we had potential from practice and we put it all together and executed great today. So, a huge thank you to them, Safelite and Toyota Racing for everything.”
- Corey Heim
“Oh man, I just can’t believe it. We got that speeding penalty and I thought I was conservative on the lights and it just got us – rookie mistake. I told them – well, you know what, congrats to the teammate (Corey Heim). That’s awesome, he gets to go and ride the lift and I know what that feels like. I told the team I was going to get them back in contention and we did.”
- Brenden Queen
Stewart Friesen finished 10th, Taylor Gray 13th, Tanner Gray 16th and Dean Thompson finished 27th.
The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday evening, May 24th. Coverage begins at 8PM ET on FS1 and can be heard on MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.