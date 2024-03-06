Heim delivers victory in Toyota 200

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Race Results
Corey Heim wins the Toyota 200 at Gateway, marking his fourth victory this season and ninth career Truck Series win. Stewart Friesen also finishes eighth.
Corey Heim remained perfect in his NASCAR Truck Series career at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – winning his second Toyota 200. The Toyota Development Driver led the most laps for the fifth consecutive race and picked up his fourth victory of the season.
“That’s awesome,” said Heim. “Just so grateful for all of my guys at TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing. Yesterday in practice, I honestly thought we were not one of the better trucks. We looked at a lot of data overnight and made it better, so super grateful for those guys for their hard work overnight. The guys back at the shop have been working hard to get this Gateway truck ready, so awesome to bring home our Tundra p1 in the Toyota 200, so that is another special event for us. This was my second ever win – and first win on a non-superspeedway, so it means everything to come back here, especially with my illness from last year – just watching from the sidelines – just grateful to be back and healthy this year, and picking up a win.”
-Corey Heim
It was Heim’s ninth career Truck Series victory. Stewart Friesen had another strong race – as he brought home his Tundra in eighth – his third consecutive top-10 finish.
The Truck Series now has three weeks off before returning at Nashville Superspeedway at the end of the month.