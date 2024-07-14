COREY HEIM CAPTURES 10TH CAREER TRUCKS VICTORY

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Race Results
Corey Heim dominates Pocono, earning his fifth Truck Series win of 2024, leading 55 of 70 laps and sweeping both stages for his 10th career victory.
Corey Heim and his No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro were the class of the field Friday afternoon in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, which resulted in his fifth trip to the winner’s circle in 2024, the most in the series this season, and the 10th win of his Truck Series career. Heim led 55 of the 70 laps run on Friday and swept both stages on the way to victory. The stage wins give Heim six this season, also the most in the Truck Series.
“Another week, another good truck with these TRICON Garage guys. They do such a good job week in and week out, bringing me fast Tundra TRD Pros. Today was no short of that. I feel like it was the truck to beat today, all the way through practice and if we qualified, would’ve been right there. And of course in the race, we put it to them today. Such a good feeling when you have trucks as good as these and you can manage a race like that. It was crazy with the rain and the fuel mileage and all that stuff, but we overcame it and are here in victory lane.”
- Corey Heim
“We really had the truck to do it all day. Got caught up with some strategy stuff. We were really on target to just go for a race win and had some troubles on pit road, so got a little behind. But, have to thank my TRICON (Garage) guys for bringing me a fast Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Feel like if we could’ve gotten some clean air and a little more track position there, we would’ve finished a little better. But good job to Corey (Heim). They were really fast all day. Just have to keep working and get back on track.”
- Taylor Gray
Taylor Gray finished fourth, Stewart Friesen seventh, Dean Thompson ninth, Tanner Gray 19th and Kris Wright finished 26th.
The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 19th. Coverage begins at 8:30 PM ET on FS1 and can be heard on MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.