COREY HEIM CAPTURES 10TH CAREER TRUCKS VICTORY

Corey Heim and his No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro were the class of the field Friday afternoon in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, which resulted in his fifth trip to the winner’s circle in 2024, the most in the series this season, and the 10th win of his Truck Series career. Heim led 55 of the 70 laps run on Friday and swept both stages on the way to victory. The stage wins give Heim six this season, also the most in the Truck Series.