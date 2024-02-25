Several top-five finishes highlight Team Toyota’s weekend in Atlanta

Wallace was joined inside the top-10 by Ty Gibbs, who earned his first top-10 finish of the season, bringing home his Camry XSE in 10th.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) continued their strong start in NASCAR Xfinity Series action on Saturday as Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed scored consecutive top-five finishes to start the year. Smith finished second to race winner Austin Hill, while Creed added a fourth-place finish. After two events, both Creed and Smith are inside the top-five in the point standings. JGR added a third Toyota GR Supra in the top-10 on Saturday with Ryan Truex finishing in ninth.

