Hamlin delivers back-to-back victories at Bristol

In Saturday's season-opener, Gavin Miller led the Toyota contingent with a runner-up finish. The Toyota national midget program returns to action March 27 in the POWRI National Midget League opener at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

What’s Next

It’s time for the first road course race of the year as NASCAR runs at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas next weekend. On Saturday, March 23, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs a doubleheader, with the Truck Series running at 1:30 p.m. ET, and the Xfinity Series competing at 5:00 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has their second race of the season at the In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip, with final eliminations on Sunday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Finally, the ARCA Menards Series East kicks off their season at Five Flags Speedway in Florida. The race is on Saturday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing.