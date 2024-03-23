Heim on top of the standings after COTA win

Corey Heim had an impressive drive to win his first NASCAR Truck Series race of the season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend.

NASCAR

Corey Heim headed to COTA on a mission and delivered a dominating win on Saturday afternoon. Heim prepared relentlessly for the lone road course race on the Truck Series schedule and showed that preparation – winning the second stage and leading 31 of the 46 laps. Heim led by over 10 seconds before multiple late cautions. With the victory, Heim took over the points lead for the first time this season.