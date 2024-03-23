Heim on top of the standings after COTA win

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Race Recap
Corey Heim dominates at COTA with a big NASCAR Truck Series win and takes over the points lead, highlighted by a TRICON Garage 1‑2 finish.
“I’m super thankful for everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing,” said Heim. “This Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was just kickass all day long. We put a beating on them, so that is a pretty good feeling. To do that at Mid-Ohio last year, and to come back here and do the same thing with better equipment, was really special. I can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us.”
- Corey Heim
Corey Heim had an impressive drive to win his first NASCAR Truck Series race of the season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend.
Corey Heim headed to COTA on a mission and delivered a dominating win on Saturday afternoon. Heim prepared relentlessly for the lone road course race on the Truck Series schedule and showed that preparation – winning the second stage and leading 31 of the 46 laps. Heim led by over 10 seconds before multiple late cautions. With the victory, Heim took over the points lead for the first time this season.
“When I got close to him it was going to be tough to pass him,” said Bell. “I needed a couple of mistakes. William (Bryon) has been really, really good on the road courses and he was flawless when it mattered today.”
- Christopher Bell
For Heim’s team, TRICON Garage, it was a history making day – as Taylor Gray crossed the line in second, giving the team its first 1-2 finish, while all five of the team’s Tundras finished inside the top-10 – Heim, Taylor Gray, the debuting Jack Hawksworth (sixth), Dean Thompson (ninth) and Tanner Gray (10th).
Christopher Bell drove through the field late to come within a second of race winner William Byron in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Bell led three Toyota’s in the top-five with Ty Gibbs (third) and Tyler Reddick (fifth).
“I don’t know how we ended up third,” said Nemechek. “Just perseverance. Long day. The driver made too many mistakes. Got caught cutting the esses, sped on pit road, pit penalty I think. I don’t know – just a lot. The driver didn’t execute well but we ended up third. A solid finish. Just made it through the mayhem and we were able to attack those last few restarts and come home third. Thank you to Dial and everyone who is on this GR Supra. I appreciate everything that Toyota, TRD and Joe Gibbs Racing does.”
- John Hunter Nemechek
For Gibbs, it was his series-leading fifth straight top-10. Martin Truex Jr. (10th) took over the points lead after a top-10 finish.
John Hunter Nemechek encountered multiple issues in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, but never gave up and drove back through the field to finish third to lead Toyota. The race was won by Kyle Larson. His teammate, Chandler Smith, rallied to finish eighth – his fifth straight top-10 finish to begin the season.
“We were looking forward to racing in the final round in front of all the great fans that stuck it out through the rain,” said Ashley. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t get it done, but grateful that we have an opportunity to finish things up in just a few short weeks.”
- Justin Ashley
Justin Ashley will run for the Winternationals victory in Phoenix after NHRA made the decision to move the final round to the next race after the inclement weather occurred in Pomona, California, after the semi-finals. Ashley’s opponent will be Tony Schumacher.
In Funny Car, both J.R. Todd and Ron Capps advanced to the semi-finals to lead Toyota.
Todd continues to lead the Funny Car point standings, while Gainesville victor Shawn Langdon holds command of the Top Fuel points.
Gio Ruggiero made a great move on fellow Toyota driver William Sawalich on a mid-race restart and led the rest of the way to earn his first ARCA Menards Series East win at Five Flags Speedway. The Toyota development drivers were dominate as Sawalich won the pole and the duo led every lap.
It’s time for the annual Toyota Owners 400 race weekend at Richmond Raceway. On Saturday, March 30, the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes in the Toyota Care 250 on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET. On Sunday, March 31, the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race runs at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
The ARCA Menards Series West is also back on track at Irwindale Speedway. FloRacing has the live coverage at 10:00 p.m. ET on FloRacing.