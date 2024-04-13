Kalitta continues team’s strong start with Vegas win

In Funny Car, Ron Capps led Toyota with a third-place finish in the final quad. Bob Tasca was the race winner.

NASCAR

23XI Racing led Toyota at Texas Motor Speedway with both of their NASCAR Cup Series entries for a second straight race. Tyler Reddick led 37 laps and looked in control of the race before a rash of late race cautions jumbled up the field. Reddick would finish fourth – his fourth consecutive top-10 finish, while his teammate, Bubba Wallace, scored a seventh-place finish to move back into the top-10 in the point standings.