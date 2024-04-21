Reddick Delivers First Superspeedway Victory for Toyota Camry XSE at Talladega

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Race Recap
Tyler Reddick clinches his first Cup Series victory at the Talladega Superspeedway, leading the final laps.
“Man, it’s incredible. Everyone on this 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry worked really hard today. Didn’t really work out in that third stage for us, but we were able to fight and defend our track position,” said Reddick. “I had Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs (pushing me). The Toyota guys – this is what we do. We’re a family. We work together. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t unfortunately like we saw earlier. Man, just appreciate all of the help there at the end.”
- Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick scored the first superspeedway victory for the Camry XSE race car at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Reddick led the final six laps in the 23XI Racing No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry en route to his first Cup Series victory at the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway.
Jake Finch won his first career ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday at Talladega. Finch led all 76 laps of the race, becoming the first driver in series history to lead a Talladega race wire-to-wire. Along with Finch, Camry drivers Kris Wright (second), Tanner Gray (third) and Gus Dean (fourth) finished in the top-four spots on Saturday.
The ARCA Menards Series West competed at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in California. Kole Raz piloted a Toyota Camry to the victory.
Martin Truex Jr. (11th) and Ty Gibbs (22nd) worked together with Reddick down the stretch after an incident earlier in the final stage collected the majority of the Camry competitors.
In Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Sheldon Creed led Toyota with a sixth-place finish in at Talladega. Creed overcame a late-race spin with his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 GR Supra to earn his fifth top-10 finish this season.
“The 48 (Parker Kligerman) ran out of fuel right when we got to the line,” said Creed. “I checked up a little bit for the 2 (Jesse Love) just to push him through there. I don’t know what happened, but we all stacked up and it turned me. I had to come to pit road and get tires and I think I restarted 16th or 17th. I was 13th entering turn 3 so to finish sixth after the day we had with our GR Supra, I’ll take that all day.”
Taylor Gray also finished in the top-20 for Toyota with a 15th-place result. Chandler Smith continues to hold the NXS points lead after nine races this season.
The racing action next weekend heads to the ‘Monster Mile’ – Dover Motor Speedway. On Friday, April 26, the ARCA Menards Series competes at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series running on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will also compete in its second – and final – 4-Wide Nationals event of the season at zMax Dragway, just outside of Charlotte, this weekend, with final eliminations on Sunday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS1.