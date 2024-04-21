Reddick Delivers First Superspeedway Victory for Toyota Camry XSE at Talladega

Martin Truex Jr. (11th) and Ty Gibbs (22nd) worked together with Reddick down the stretch after an incident earlier in the final stage collected the majority of the Camry competitors.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Sheldon Creed led Toyota with a sixth-place finish in at Talladega. Creed overcame a late-race spin with his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 GR Supra to earn his fifth top-10 finish this season.



“The 48 (Parker Kligerman) ran out of fuel right when we got to the line,” said Creed. “I checked up a little bit for the 2 (Jesse Love) just to push him through there. I don’t know what happened, but we all stacked up and it turned me. I had to come to pit road and get tires and I think I restarted 16th or 17th. I was 13th entering turn 3 so to finish sixth after the day we had with our GR Supra, I’ll take that all day.”



Taylor Gray also finished in the top-20 for Toyota with a 15th-place result. Chandler Smith continues to hold the NXS points lead after nine races this season.

