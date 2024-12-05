Aasbo delivers in Atlanta

Fredric Aasbo drifted back to the top spot on the podium for the first time in over a year at Road Atlanta.

FORMULA DRIFT

Fredric Aasbo drove to his first victory in over a year at Road Atlanta on Saturday evening. The three-time Formula DRIFT champion defeated Simen Olsen in the final round to earn his second Atlanta win in the last three races. With the win, Aasbo moved up to third in the point standings, just 12 out of the lead. Ken Gushi, who scored an opening round win, is in sixth overall.