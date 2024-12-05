Aasbo delivers in Atlanta

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Race Recap
Fredric Aasbo claims victory at Road Atlanta, defeating Simen Olsen to secure his first win in over a year, moving up to third in the standings.
“It was an insane night here in Atlanta. We had some challenges thrown at us today, but the team pulled together and we got the win,” said Aasbo. “It’s great to be back on top and we’re going to keep this momentum going into Orlando in just a few weeks.”
- Fredric Aasbo
Fredric Aasbo drifted back to the top spot on the podium for the first time in over a year at Road Atlanta.
Fredric Aasbo drove to his first victory in over a year at Road Atlanta on Saturday evening. The three-time Formula DRIFT champion defeated Simen Olsen in the final round to earn his second Atlanta win in the last three races. With the win, Aasbo moved up to third in the point standings, just 12 out of the lead. Ken Gushi, who scored an opening round win, is in sixth overall.
“I feel like I need to get better at passing and driving in dirty air,” said Gibbs. “That is where I feel like I lacked today. My car was really great. Still kind of fighting some numbers on balance, but I feel like we were really, really good. Thank you to He Get Us. All glory to God. Thanks to Toyota, Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries – and my family and my great mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”
- Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs delivered a career-best Cup Series performance at Darlington Raceway on Sunday with a runner-up finish to race winner Brad Keselowski. Gibbs led three Toyotas in the top-10 finishers with strong performances by Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Bubba Wallace (seventh).
“It was a great run,” said Almirola. “Track position was tough. The cars are so evenly matched. The 7 (Justin Allgaier) was certainly the class of the field, but I felt like – at given times – I could match his pace, and then when I finally got to second there – it was what I needed to figure out where we stacked up against them. Just didn’t execute perfectly on pit road – some of mine doing as well – but still a good run. Every time I get in this car, I plan to win and expect to win. Fifth is great, but I want to win – but Justin was so fast. Proud of everyone on this He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra. They’ve been working hard. They’ve been bringing great race cars to the race track. We will go to Charlotte.”
- Aric Almirola
Tyler Reddick had a career day. After winning the pole, he won the second stage and led a career-best 174 of 293 laps before being involved in a late-race incident racing for the lead. Reddick was scored 32nd.
Aric Almirola led Toyota with a fifth-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington on Saturday. Sheldon Creed (ninth) continued his recent strong performance with his third straight top-10. Justin Allgaier was the race winner.
“It was an uphill battle all night with our Coastal Sports Cards Tundra,” said Howard. “We started in the mid-pack, and we drove our way up to 13th, and we had a bad pit stop – the jack dropped – and we went back to about 20th. We drove all the way back up there through all of these guys out here, and dodged a pretty big wreck coming off of (turn) two – that was huge for us. That really put us in a good position. We were just running it out, and had that late caution, and people were just not using their heads. It could have been a really special night.”
- Colby Howard
Colby Howard led three TRICON Garage Toyotas in the top-10 with a strong seventh-place finish in his second start of the season. The Gray brothers – Taylor (eighth) and Tanner (10th) joined Howard in the top-10.
Corey Heim led most of the first two stages and claimed the Playoff points before being involved in an accident on a restart. It marked the first time this season the Toyota Development driver did not finish in the top-10.
William Sawalich took the lead early at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and could not be denied as the 17-year-old earned his first ARCA East victory of the season. Fellow Toyota Development driver Isabella Robusto was impressive throughout as she brought her Camry home in second – tying the best finish by a female in ARCA East history.
In Saturday’s IMSA Pilot Challenge event at Laguna Seca, the Hattori Motorsports Toyota GR Supra GT4 driven by Jaden Conwright and Jack Hawksworth earned a solid fourth place finish out of 25 entries.
Toyota drivers swept a pair of Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series events held in Kansas this weekend. On Friday night, rookie Ashton Torgerson earned his second victory of the season with Gavin Miller finishing second and Cannon McIntosh placing third in a Toyota one-two-three finish at Humboldt Speedway.
On Saturday at 81 Speedway in Wichita, it was McIntosh's turn to drive to Victory Lane. The win is the second of the season for the series points leader, who has now registered a top-five finish in all eight Xtreme events held in 2024.
It is All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Raceway. The racing action kicks off on Saturday, May 18, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is Sunday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Both races are on FS1.
The Toyota GR Cup also has its third race weekend of the season, competing at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Race one is on Saturday, May 18 at 2:25 p.m. with race two on Sunday, May 19 at 11:35 a.m.
ARCA Menards Series East runs for the second straight weekend, this time at Flat Rock Speedway. FloRacing has the live coverage on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series gets back to traditional two-wide racing at Route 66 Raceway