Bell earns first Coke 600 win

Karter Sarff kicked off the week's activities with a win at Millbridge Speedway on Tuesday night with McIntosh finishing third. The two Toyota drivers were back on the podium in Wednesday's Millbridge event as Sarff placed second, one spot ahead of McIntosh. The series moved to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, for a pair of races with Ryan Timms taking home top honors on Friday, ahead of Jade Avedisian and McIntosh. After three straight third-place finishes, McIntosh closed out the week with a Saturday night win as Toyota drivers again swept the podium with Timms placing second and Kale Drake in third.

McIntosh continues to lead the points championship on the strength of three wins and 12 top-five finishes in 12 events this season - 127 points ahead of Timms.

What’s Next

It is an extremely busy weekend of racing for Team Toyota across the country. The ARCA Menards Series West kicks off the racing action at Portland International Raceway with racing action on Friday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FloRacing, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs on the same road course on Saturday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Formula DRIFT has its third race of the season at Orlando Speedworld with final eliminations on Saturday, June 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is the first of two races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX, while the NASCAR Cup Series competes on Sunday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competes at the New England Dragway with final eliminations on Sunday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.