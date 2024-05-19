Brown scores milestone NHRA win

GT4

In Saturday’s GT4 America racing action, the Hanley Motorsports team earned a third-place finish in the silver class, with the Precision Racing LA team also finishing third in the pro-am category.

USAC

Toyota drivers captured two victories and seven top-three podium finishes in the opening three races of the weekend. Cannon McIntosh kicked off the weekend by winning at the Belleville (Kansas) Short Track with Daison Pursley finishing second and Gavin Miller placing third. On Saturday at Belleville, it was Pursley's turn to take top honors ahead of fellow Toyota drivers Ryan Timms and Kale Drake. Toyota drivers would fall just short in Sunday's weekend finale at Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex as Timms would earn his second connective runner-up finish after Drake had led 34 of 38 laps before a late incident while leading with just two laps remaining.

What’s Next

It is time for the annual 600-mile, Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Friday, May 24, there is a double-header with the ARCA Menards Series starting at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both races are on FS1.

On Saturday, May 25, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is in action at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend on Sunday with 600 miles of action at 6:00 p.m. ET, also on FOX.