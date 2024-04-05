Heim takes home second Truck Series victory of 2024

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Race Recap
Corey Heim earns his second NASCAR Truck Series win of 2024, leading Toyota’s charge with strong performance and momentum in the TRICON Garage No. 11 Tundra.
“This is a phenomenal truck out of the TRICON Garage stable,” said Heim. “All of those guys deserve most of the credit if I’m being honest. It’s a brand-new truck out of their shop and we ran top-five both times in their trucks last year. We just needed an edge, just a little bit to get better and it was just that. Scott’s (Zipadelli, crew chief) a humble guy, does a great job and so does everyone top-to-bottom on this No. 11 crew and everyone back at TRICON Garage. What a phenomenal race truck we have here. So happy for everyone back at the shop and everyone involved. A great day.”
- Corey Heim
Corey Heim was dominant on the way to victory at Kansas Speedway Saturday night, his second win so far this season. On Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. narrowly missed out on his first Cup Series win in 2024 in a four-wide finish.
Coming from the 13th starting position Saturday evening, TRICON Garage’s Corey Heim made quick work of those in front of him and led 79 of the 134 laps in a triumphant performance in the Truck Series race at Kansas. Saturday marked Heim’s seventh career win and his second this season
“Umm, just trying to find somewhere to go, you know? Restarting from 10th with four tires is tough to do in two laps,” said Truex about the final restart. “Just needed to clear the 9 (Chase Elliott) a little quicker and needed to get into (turn) three single file, and then I probably had a chance, but we were two-wide and that made me tight off turn four. Couldn’t quite get the run I needed to get to the win. I don’t know, just frustrating. We were looking really good until that last caution, as always. I don’t know what we need to do to close one out, but the guys did a good job with our Auto-Owners Camry. We were in position to steal one there. Definitely had the best car, but fought hard all night, made good decisions and made the car better and better. That was great, but always stinks when you see the lead and can’t get it.”
- Martin Truex Jr.
Heim had three teammates join him inside the top-10 with Brett Moffitt in fifth, Tanner Gray in seventh and Dean Thompson in eighth.
The rain-delayed Cup Series race on Sunday was action packed, ending with the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, where Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth, only 0.075 seconds from a win. Truex and Hamlin both were in the driver’s seat towards the end of the race with differing strategies, until a late race yellow caused a green-white-checkered finish.
Hamlin, along with Christopher Bell, were also in the top-10, with Hamlin in fifth and Bell sixth. Hamlin led the most laps of the race at 71 and was working to save fuel at the end to take home his fourth victory of the season, before the final caution changed the end of the race.
Tanner Gray was the dominant car Saturday afternoon in the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas, until he was overtaken in the final laps by race-winner, Connor Mosack in the closing laps. Toyota Camry drivers, Dean Thompson (third), Kris Wright (fourth), Jake Finch (fifth), Amber Balcaen (eighth) and Toni Breidinger (10th) were also inside the top-10 at the checkered flag.
Greshman Wagner swept the weekend at Sebring International Raceway, triumphant in both GR Cup races at the historic Florida road course on Saturday and Sunday. The Virginia native also took pole position for both races, setting the track record in qualifying for race two.
The Toyota GR Supra GT4 competed twice over the weekend at Sebring International Raceway with the Hanley Motorsports duo of Daniel Hanley and Parker Thompson leading the way for Toyota with a podium finish in the silver class on Saturday.
NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway where its three national series are in action. On Friday, May 10, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series runs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The following day, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back on track with their race at 1:30 p.m. ET. The weekend culminates on Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series at 3 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.
The ARCA Menards Series East races at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on FloRacing.