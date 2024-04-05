Heim takes home second Truck Series victory of 2024

Hamlin, along with Christopher Bell, were also in the top-10, with Hamlin in fifth and Bell sixth. Hamlin led the most laps of the race at 71 and was working to save fuel at the end to take home his fourth victory of the season, before the final caution changed the end of the race.

ARCA

Tanner Gray was the dominant car Saturday afternoon in the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas, until he was overtaken in the final laps by race-winner, Connor Mosack in the closing laps. Toyota Camry drivers, Dean Thompson (third), Kris Wright (fourth), Jake Finch (fifth), Amber Balcaen (eighth) and Toni Breidinger (10th) were also inside the top-10 at the checkered flag.

GR CUP

Greshman Wagner swept the weekend at Sebring International Raceway, triumphant in both GR Cup races at the historic Florida road course on Saturday and Sunday. The Virginia native also took pole position for both races, setting the track record in qualifying for race two.

GT4

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 competed twice over the weekend at Sebring International Raceway with the Hanley Motorsports duo of Daniel Hanley and Parker Thompson leading the way for Toyota with a podium finish in the silver class on Saturday.

What’s Next

NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway where its three national series are in action. On Friday, May 10, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series runs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The following day, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back on track with their race at 1:30 p.m. ET. The weekend culminates on Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series at 3 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.

The ARCA Menards Series East races at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on FloRacing.