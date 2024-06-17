Bell earns hard-fought fourth place at Iowa; Heim gets Xfinity-best third place

What’s Next

NASCAR is back at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. The Xfinity Series runs on Saturday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and then the Cup Series takes to the track on Sunday, June 23at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is also on-track at Virginia Motorsports Park after a weekend off. Final eliminations are on Sunday, June 23 at 5:00 pm. ET on FS1.

FORMULA Drift hits its midpoint of the season with a race in Englishtown, NJ. Final eliminations are on Saturday, June 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET on FormulaD.com.

Finally, the ARCA Menards Series is headed to the Midwest for some road course action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS2.