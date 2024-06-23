Bell sweeps New Hampshire

For the No. 20 team, it is their fourth win of the season with the fourth different driver (John Hunter Nemechek, Aric Almirola, Ryan Truex and Bell). Creed came home in second – his record-tying 10th runner-up finish in the series, while Toyota Development Driver, Corey Heim (10th), delivered back-to-back top-10’s for the first time in his young career, and the first time for Sam Hunt Racing this season.

NHRA

Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon met in the final round in an all Kalitta Motorsports bout, with Doug Kalitta coming out on top in NHRA’s return to Virginia Motorsports Park. With the run to the final, the teammates now hold the top-two spots in points, while Toyota won their ninth Top Fuel race in the last 10 events. It was also a special day for Steve Torrence, who won his 500th round of racing in the first round.