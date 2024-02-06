Big victories for Team Toyota across the country

Corey Heim claimed a victory in St. Louis, Doug Kalitta in Epping, New Hampshire, and William Sawalich in Portland, Oregon, as Toyota earned victories across the country this weekend.

NASCAR

Corey Heim continued his impressive Truck Series run with his fourth win of the season in the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Heim led the most laps for the fifth consecutive Truck Series race and remained undefeated at Gateway, also claiming victory in 2022. It was his ninth career Truck Series win. Stewart Friesen (eighth) continued his recent performance surge with his third straight top-10, while both Tanner and Taylor Gray continue to hold down Playoff spots with four races remaining in the regular season.