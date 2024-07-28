Antron Brown Triumphant at Sonoma

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Race Recap
Antron Brown claims his 77th career Wally Trophy, third of 2024, with a win at NHRA Sonoma Nationals, tying the track record.
“We’re very competitive, we can race with anybody, but the thing about it is, we stay humble, we stay hungry,” said Brown. “And man, the Lord gets all the credit. I have some of my AB Motorsports Accelerate drivers here, some quarter midget (drivers) out here in Northern California. One thing is, (we) have to stay poised. My team is incredible. They have a bad hot rod. Fell a little short on the tree, but they make it up down the race track. So pumped for Brian (Corradi, co-crew chief), Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief), Brad (Mason, car chief), all our Mac Tools, Lucas Oil boys. Great job, Toyota. They helped us on this race track. It was tricky all this weekend, but we went down track every lap, so that’s an awesome, awesome team. I love you guys!”
- Antron Brown
Antron Brown takes home his 77th career Wally Trophy, marking his third of the 2024 season, in the NHRA Sonoma Nationals on Sunday.
For the third time in 2024, the fifth time at Sonoma Raceway and the 77th time in his career, Antron Brown was triumphant in the Sonoma NHRA Nationals Sunday afternoon. Brown ran through a gauntlet of challengers on Sunday, including former world champions Steve Torrence and Brittany Force, along with Tony Stewart in the finals, to capture the Wally Trophy and gain ground on those in front of him in the Top Fuel points standings.
Securing his fifth win at Sonoma ties Brown for the track record with Toyota teammate, Doug Kalitta. With Brown’s victory, Toyota now has 12 Top Fuel wins in the last 13 NHRA events.
In Funny Car, Ron Capps made the final round at his home track, but fell in the end to event winner, Bob Tasca III. On the way to his second finals appearance of the season, Capps reached a milestone 900 career round wins in his legendary career.
With the finals appearances by Brown and Capps, Toyota has now reached the final round in 35 consecutive NHRA events in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.
For the third time in four races, and fourth time overall this season, William Sawalich captured victory in the ARCA Menards Series, taking home his first career win at Salem Speedway. The Toyota Development Driver led all 200 laps from the pole position to claim his eighth career ARCA Menards Series victory.
The ARCA Menards Series West competed at Shasta Speedway where Tyler Reif piloted his Toyota Camry to victory, scoring his second career West Series triumph. Reif led all 200 laps from pole to victory.
Cannon McIntosh earned his sixth Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series win of the season, leading Ryan Timms in a Toyota one-two finish at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday. The Toyota duo each earned top-five finishes on Saturday night at Tulsa Speedway with Timms coming home fourth and McIntosh fifth. McIntosh has now finished in the top-five in all 18 Xtreme Outlaw events this season and currently holds a commanding lead in the championship race over second-place Timms.
The ARCA Menards Series takes center stage for Team Toyota this week, on track at Elko Speedway. Coverage is on Saturday, August 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.