Antron Brown Triumphant at Sonoma

Securing his fifth win at Sonoma ties Brown for the track record with Toyota teammate, Doug Kalitta. With Brown’s victory, Toyota now has 12 Top Fuel wins in the last 13 NHRA events.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps made the final round at his home track, but fell in the end to event winner, Bob Tasca III. On the way to his second finals appearance of the season, Capps reached a milestone 900 career round wins in his legendary career.

With the finals appearances by Brown and Capps, Toyota has now reached the final round in 35 consecutive NHRA events in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

ARCA

For the third time in four races, and fourth time overall this season, William Sawalich captured victory in the ARCA Menards Series, taking home his first career win at Salem Speedway. The Toyota Development Driver led all 200 laps from the pole position to claim his eighth career ARCA Menards Series victory.

The ARCA Menards Series West competed at Shasta Speedway where Tyler Reif piloted his Toyota Camry to victory, scoring his second career West Series triumph. Reif led all 200 laps from pole to victory.

XTREME MIDGET

Cannon McIntosh earned his sixth Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series win of the season, leading Ryan Timms in a Toyota one-two finish at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday. The Toyota duo each earned top-five finishes on Saturday night at Tulsa Speedway with Timms coming home fourth and McIntosh fifth. McIntosh has now finished in the top-five in all 18 Xtreme Outlaw events this season and currently holds a commanding lead in the championship race over second-place Timms.

What’s Next

The ARCA Menards Series takes center stage for Team Toyota this week, on track at Elko Speedway. Coverage is on Saturday, August 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1.