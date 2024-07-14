Heim claims fifth win of the season at Pocono

Gray claimed his second career top-five with the result. The 19-year-old Toyota Development Driver qualified fourth but had to start at the rear of the field for unapproved pre-race adjustments. Overcoming the adversity, Gray drove his No. 19 GR Supra methodically through the field to end up in fifth at the day’s end.

USAC

Three Toyota drivers combined to sweep the four-race USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Mid-America Midget Week.

Daison Pursley kicked off the week by winning at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., on Tuesday and then followed that up with a victory at Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Beloit, Kansas, on Wednesday. It was Justin Grant's turn on Friday at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska, and then Ryan Timms closed out the week's activities with a win at Jefferson County on Saturday night. In addition, Cannon McIntosh earned a pair of podium finishes with a second on Friday and a third on Saturday.

Toyota drivers hold down the top three positions in the USAC championship with Pursley leading the way, followed by McIntosh and Timms as the series nears the midway point of the 2024 season.