Nemechek adds to Xfinity accolades for Joe Gibbs Racing at Nashville

John Hunter Nemechek continued the winning trajectory of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team as they earned their fifth win of the season in Nashville.

NASCAR

On Saturday, John Hunter Nemechek continued the strong performance of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 team, claiming victory for the second straight week – and the fifth time this season. Nemechek took the lead with 20 laps to go in the second stage at Nashville Superspeedway and was dominant late to earn his second win of the season. Chandler Smith also had a strong run in his Joe Gibbs Racing GR Supra as he finished second – his seventh top-five finish of the season.