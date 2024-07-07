Reddick, Gibbs earn top-fives in Chicago

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs finished second and third, falling just short of victory on the streets of Chicago in Sunday’s rain-shortened race.

NASCAR

For the second year in a row, the Cup Series’ Chicago Street Race was impacted by weather, causing the originally scheduled 75 lap race in the Windy City streets to only run 58 laps on Sunday. The adjustment in the race distance threw a curveball in strategy, impacting drivers such as Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs, who were three of the strongest cars Sunday afternoon. Right before the end of Stage 2, after a lengthy weather delay, the Camry XSE drivers came into the pits to put on slick tires and take full fuel as the city street circuit appeared to be drying up. However, with many cars to pass before darkness fell on the city, Reddick and Gibbs came just short of capturing eventual winner, Alex Bowman, finishing second and third, respectively. Bell was part of an on-track incident, which resulted in a 37th-place finish. The results mark the eighth top-five for Reddick, his third top-10 finish in a row, and the fifth top-five for Gibbs this season.