Torrence earns 55th career victory in Seattle

NHRA

Steve Torrence went back-to-back at the NHRA Northwest Nationals near Seattle, defeating Shawn Langdon for the Wally Trophy Sunday afternoon. The triumph is the first for Torrence this season and the 55th in his historic career. The win also marks the 11th in 12 races for Toyota. With the finals appearances by Torrence and Langdon, Toyota has now reached the final round in 34 consecutive NHRA events in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd had another strong weekend with two round wins and a close semi-final loss to points leader and race winner Austin Prock.