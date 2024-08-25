Ryan Truex scores second win of the season

Ryan Truex earned his second win of the season as he claimed victory in Daytona.

NASCAR

On Friday night, Ryan Truex delivered the first NASCAR Xfinity Series win for Toyota at Daytona International Speedway in over a decade with a strong performance. Truex led six times for 28 laps and was upfront when a caution fell after the white flag was displayed on the final restart to earn his second win in his eight starts this year and the sixth win for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team. It was a strong night overall for JGR with pole winner Chander Smith finishing in the runner-up position, and Sheldon Creed scoring his fourth straight top-10 run with an eight-place finish.