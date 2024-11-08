Tuerck back to top spot on the podium in Seattle

Tanner Gray, who came into the race five points above the cutline, struggled throughout the night before bouncing back to finish 12th, and missed the 10-driver Playoff field by a mere 12 points.

ARCA WEST

Tyler Reif drove a Toyota Camry to victory in the ARCA West race at Tri-City Speedway in Washington.

What’s Next

It is a busy motorsports weekend with NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway. On Friday, August 16, the ARCA Menards Series starts the weekend at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, August 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, August 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The ARCA Menards Series has a second race this weekend as they run on the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota. Final eliminations are on FOX on Sunday, August 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Finally, the Toyota GR Cup Series has two races this weekend at Road America. Race 1 is on Saturday, August 17 at 1:55 p.m. ET, while Race 2 is on Sunday, August 18 at 12:15 p.m. ET.