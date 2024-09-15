Brown delivers NHRA Countdown opening win

With Creed clinching his spot, both full-time Toyota drivers will run for the Xfinity Series title.

ARCA

William Sawalich led Toyota with a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen International on Friday afternoon.

What’s Next

There are four races in three days for NASCAR fans as racing is back at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. On Thursday, September 19, the ARCA Menards Series will crown the East Series champion in the race at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at 8:00 p.m. ET, also on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series closes its regular season on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series will set the Round of 12 Playoff drivers on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Countdown to the Championship at North Carolina’s zMax Dragway. Final eliminations are on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. on FS1.