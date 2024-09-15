Brown delivers NHRA Countdown opening win

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Race Recap
Antron Brown wins NHRA Countdown opener, Christopher Bell leads Toyota in NASCAR, and Sheldon Creed clinches Xfinity Playoff spot.
“This race is always monumental,” said Brown. “Have to start off strong. Our Matco Tools boys never gave up. We struggled a couple rounds in the middle, but the good Lord gets all the glory. We never stop and that’s what’s so potent about it. Here, to get two wins with (Angelle Sampey) and the Matco Tools car. Brian Corradi (co-crew chief), Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief), Brad (Mason, car chief), everybody, great job. And hey, here we come to Charlotte, baby! Thank you.”
- Antron Brown
Antron Brown continued Toyota’s stellar season in the NHRA with a victory in the Countdown opener at Pennsylvania’s Maple Grove Raceway.
Toyota continued its run of success in Top Fuel with an all-Toyota final round. Antron Brown earned the victory over his Team Toyota teammate Shawn Langdon to tighten the top of the point standings. No. 1 qualifier Justin Ashley is the new points leader, just one point ahead of Brown and six up on Langdon. Defending Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta is less than two rounds out of the championship lead.
“That was our worst road course race that we’ve had in a very, very long time with our DeWalt Camry,” said Bell. “That was disappointing, but ultimately if you would have told me that I’m going to come out of here with gaining on the points to the cutline, I would’ve taken it. It wasn’t pretty how we got there, but we got there and now we can go to Bristol and relax a little bit more.”
-Christopher Bell
In Funny Car, Alexis DeJoria had her strongest weekend since Phoenix with a semi-final result to lead Toyota. J.R. Todd continues to be the top Toyota in the point standings as he is in fourth overall.
In the NASCAR Cup Series event, Christopher Bell (14th) led Toyota in a wild race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. With the run, Bell took over the points lead and holds a 46-point advantage to the cutline heading into the Round of 16 closing event at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.
“We ran in the top-10 all day, so that was fun,” said Creed. “Strategy got weird there at the end. Cars running out fuel and this and that, and our battle for second was crazy between the four of us. I think we all knew that might have been the battle for the win if the 88 (Connor Zilisch) ran out. To get clear there in second, I was just waiting for the 88 to run out of fuel there and the caution came out before we finished it. I don’t know if he makes it or not, but I’m not mad at the second today because I thought we overachieved a bit for how we ran, so days like that are always really good. Just another top-five. We will keep clicking away. It is a great time to be starting to get consistent for the Playoffs.”
- Sheldon Creed
Tyler Reddick also has a strong lead, as he is in sixth – 30 points to the good, while Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are battling near the cutline. Gibbs is six points to the good, while Hamlin is six points out. Truex is in 15th – 14 points behind.
On Saturday, Sheldon Creed clinched a Playoff berth after a strong runner-up finish at Watkins Glen International. Creed was in the top-10 most of the race and charged late to earn his series-leading 12th top-five finish of the season. The California-native was joined in the top-five by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chandler Smith (fourth).
With Creed clinching his spot, both full-time Toyota drivers will run for the Xfinity Series title.
William Sawalich led Toyota with a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen International on Friday afternoon.
There are four races in three days for NASCAR fans as racing is back at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. On Thursday, September 19, the ARCA Menards Series will crown the East Series champion in the race at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at 8:00 p.m. ET, also on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series closes its regular season on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series will set the Round of 12 Playoff drivers on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Countdown to the Championship at North Carolina’s zMax Dragway. Final eliminations are on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. on FS1.