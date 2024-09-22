Brown wins second straight, takes points lead

USAC

Toyota driver Daison Pursley swept a pair of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series events at Eldora Speedway this weekend, including the 42nd running of the 4-Crown Nationals Saturday night.

Pursley leads the series in wins with seven in 16 races this season, while also leading the championship standings by nearly 100 points over McIntosh. Overall, Toyota drivers have captured 14 victories in the series in 2024.

What’s Next

It is another busy weekend in NASCAR with four races in three days at Kansas Speedway. On Friday, September 27, the ARCA Menards Series will run at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at 8:00 p.m. ET, also on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series begins its Playoffs on Saturday, September 28 at 4:00 p.m. on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Countdown to the Championship at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – near St. Louis. Final eliminations are on Sunday, September 29 at 3:00 p.m. on FS1.