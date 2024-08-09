The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs kick-off in Atlanta

GR CUP

The Toyota GR Cup competed in their next to last race weekend of the season at Barber Motorsports Park. On Saturday, Gresham Wagner continued his stellar season with his eighth win, while Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman earned his 10th career podium with a runner-up finish.

On Sunday, Spike Kohlbecker scored the victory with Workman continuing his strong performance throughout the weekend with a third-place finish.

GT4

It was another strong weekend for the GT4 teams as they competed in two races at Barber Motorsports Park. On Saturday, Smooge Racing drivers Corey Lewis and Tyler Gonzalez found themselves on the podium with a third-place finish in the Silver class. On Sunday, Lewis and Gonzalez earned back-to-back podiums with another third-place run, while KRUGSPEED drivers Lance Bergstein and Anthony Geraci won the Am division in the GR Supra.

What’s Next

NASCAR heads back to road course racing at New York’s Watkins Glen International. On Friday, September 13, the ARCA Menards Series runs at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series competing on Saturday, September 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET, also on USA.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series starts its Countdown to the Championship at Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania. Final eliminations are on Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. on FOX.