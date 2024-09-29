Toyota triples up in Kansas

ARCA

Tanner Gray earned his second win of the season in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race in Kansas. Gray led 88 laps, earning the 10th victory for the JGR No. 18 Camry in ARCA competition this season. Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto earned the pole for Friday’s race.

USAC

Cannon McIntosh made a pass coming to the white flag to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series' Driven2SaveLives BC39 at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday night. McIntosh held off Toyota teammate Jade Avedisian for the victory.

It marked the second Toyota win over the three-race event as Kale Drake won Friday's feature event, while McIntosh and Daison Pursley finished second and third in Thursday night's opener. With the victory, McIntosh cuts Pursley's point lead to 87 with seven races remaining.

What’s Next

NASCAR will go superspeedway racing again with all three national series set to compete at Talladega Superspeedway this wekeend. The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off the action on Friday, October 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. On Saturday, October 5, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at Talladega at 4 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast live on the CW. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend on Sunday, October 6 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The ARCA Menards Series will host their season finale race at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 5 at 4 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast live on FS2.