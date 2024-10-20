Toyota claims Formula DRIFT Auto Cup title

With the finish, Bell leads the overall standings and is second in the Playoff standings, 42 points above the cutline, while Hamlin is in fifth – 27 points out with two races remaining in the round.

The third Toyota Playoff driver, Tyler Reddick, also had a strong Camry as he led nine laps and won stage one before an incident in the second stage is sixth, 30 points below the cutline.

Chandler Smith added another top-five finish to his recent performance surge as the Georgia-native finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, which was his seventh straight top-five and ninth consecutive top-10 run. Smith led four Toyotas in the top-15 finishers as Sheldon Creed was scored ninth, Corey Heim finished 11th and Aric Almirola came home 13th.