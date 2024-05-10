Toyota Enjoys Solid Weekend at Talladega

Corey Heim finished 11th after being collected in the last lap incident. Heim sits 30 points above the Playoff cutline, while Gray is 13 points below.

ARCA

William Sawalich earned his ninth win of the season in the ARCA Menards Series finale at Toledo Speedway. The Minnesotan led 192 of the 200 laps on Saturday to capture the victory, ending the season with nine victories in 14 starts. Gio Ruggiero, Kris Wright and Brent Crews finished second through fourth, respectively, as Toyota locked out the top-four.

GR Cup

The GR Cup wrapped up its 2024 season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over this weekend. It was also a star-studded event with Hollywood superstar, Keanu Reeves and Dude Perfect’s Cody Jones taking part.

Gresham Wagner swept the weekend, claiming his ninth and 10th wins of the season to earn the 2024 Driver’s Championship. Reeves finished 25th and 24th in the two races. Jones finished 23rd and 25th in the two races over the weekend.

GT4

Ryan Eversley and Terry Borchellar captured victory in Indianapolis on Saturday to bring Precision Racing LA their first win with a Supra in the PRO-AM Class in Race 1. Anthony Geraci and Kevin Conway finished second in the AM class for Krugspeed.

In Race 2, Terry Borcheller and Ryan Eversley followed up Saturday’s win with a third-place finish in PRO-AM Class.

USAC

Toyota driver Gavin Miller won Saturday's Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series finale at Jacksonville (Illinois) Speedway. Teammate Cannon McIntosh secured the 2024 Driver's Championship with a runner-up finish. The 21-year-old led the series with six wins and registered 20 top-five finishes in 22 events this season. Toyota drivers have won each of the last two Xtreme titles and have earned 18 overall national midget racing championships.

What’s Next

NASCAR hits another cutoff weekend with its Xfinity and Cup Series, concluding the Round of 12 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. On Saturday, October 12, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at 4 p.m. ET live on the CW. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is back in action for the fourth race of the Countdown to the Championship at Texas Motorplex for the Texas FallNationals. Coverage can be seen on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 13.