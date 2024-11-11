Almirola wins in Martinsville

Aric Almirola clinched a Xfinity Series owner’s championship berth for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team with a win in Martinsville

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin was the lead Toyota with a fifth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway as the Virginia native drove through the field after starting from the rear due to a practice incident. Despite the valiant effort, Hamlin missed the Championship 4.

Christopher Bell battled throughout many issues during his race and was close to earning his third straight berth into the Championship 4 before being scored in 22nd to end the race. He misses the Championship 4 by four points.