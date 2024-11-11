NASCAR closes out its season in Phoenix

Tyler Reddick and Corey Heim closed out their year with strong performances in the NASCAR season finale weekend.

NASCAR

Tyler Reddick closed out his second season with Toyota and 23XI with a sixth-place finish. The fourth-place finish in the final point standings is the best for Reddick and the team, while Reddick also established new career-highs in top-fives and top-10s. Joey Logano was the race winner and the NCS champion.