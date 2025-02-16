Heim win highlights successful Daytona weekend

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB had a career-night as Jimmie Johnson (third) and John Hunter Nemechek (fifth) helped the team score two top-five finishes in the same race for the first time. For Johnson, it is his best-ever finish in the Next Gen car, while Nemechek earned his first career Cup Series top-five run.

After earning Toyota’s first Daytona 500 pole on Wednesday, Chase Briscoe (fourth) led the Joe Gibbs Racing quartet on Sunday, earning his first top-five in his first points-paying race for the team.

On Saturday, Taylor Gray and Dean Thompson kicked off their rookie seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in fine fashion. Gray (fifth) earned his third top-five finish in his young career, while Thompson (eighth) scored his first top-10 finish in his third Xfinity Series race. Thompson had a strong run throughout the race – scoring points in both stages. The California-native is third in the point standings leaving Daytona, which is the highest a Sam Hunt Racing entry has ever ranked.