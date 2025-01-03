Bell scores second straight win in exciting COTA finish

Tyler Reddick started on the pole and led twice for nine laps (of 95) early in the race and was in the mix in the final laps before crossing the finish line in third place, marking his fifth top-10 result at COTA. 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace won the first stage, marking his first career stage win at a road course.

In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Taylor Gray (seventh) and William Sawalich (ninth) earned top 10 finishes at COTA for Toyota.